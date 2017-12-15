Northland’s Snowmobile Season Is In Full Effect

Minnesota has 22,000 miles of state and grant-in-aid trails

DULUTH, Minn. -The recent cold and snow has many people excited to rev up their engines and bring out the snowmobiles.

The state of Minnesota requires registration for all snowmobiles.

Over at Duluth Lawn & Sport staff say they have more than 200 sleds on site.

The trail oriented machines and utility sleds have been the most popular leading up to this season.

“It’s fun to go out and really enjoy the outdoors. Get on your new machine and zing down the trails, go out on the ice, but it’s also a kind of camaraderie,” said Chris Gassert of Duluth Lawn & Sport. “The team getting out there going from restaurant to restaurant, stay at a hotel.”

Employees at Duluth Lawn & Sport go out every Wednesday as a group for a ride.