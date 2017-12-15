Proctor Public Schools Computers Hit With Virus

Proctor Public Schools has hired a company, Proven Data, and have requested expedites service to repair the files

PROCTOR, Minn, -Proctor Public School leaders were facing an unexpected situation when staff arrived to work on Monday.

A virus attacked all the school computers that were left on over the weekend.

Staff members tell us they believe the source of the problem came from a virtual log in.

Files on Microsoft Word and pictures were locked and encrypted which prevented access.

No personal data was touched and thankfully this incident ended up being an inconvenience more than a crisis.

“We’re going to be much more prepared. We all certainly thought we were prepared,” said Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking. “We certainly have a firewall, but now we have to look at our external access to out networks.”

We’re told Proctor Public Schools hopes to have everything resolved by this weekend.