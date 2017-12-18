MISSING: David Pagel, of Virginia, Minn.

1/3 David Pagel (Virginia Police Dept)

2/3 David Pagel (Virginia Police Dept)

3/3 Tattoos (Virginia Police Dept)

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating David Roger Pagel, of Virginia.

David Pagel, 49, is described as 6’1″, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

David was last seen at his residence on Dec. 9, 2017. He is believed to be on foot as he does not own a vehicle, according to police.

He left behind his dog and medications and did not appear ot take anything else with him. No one has heard from him and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia PD at 218-742-9825 or call 911.