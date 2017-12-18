Officer-Involved Shooting Inside Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – There is a massive police presence at Minneapolis City hall in response to an officer-involved shooting inside the police department’s investigative unit, Minneapolis police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., Minneapolis police said “this is a contained incident and there’s no threat to the public.” The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is at City Hall investigating the shooting.

Crime tape has been wrapped along the City Hall rotunda, blocking access to the elevators and stairs on the first floor. Commuters reported Metro Transit light rails stopped during the response.

According to the City of Minneapolis: “The Robbery Unit investigates robbery incidents involving both juvenile and adult suspects. In addition, unit members participate in joint investigation of financial institution robberies with the FBI, Robbery Task Forces with other Metro police agencies and proactive robbery suspect projects. The Assault Unit investigates reported incidents of felony assaults and obstructing legal process, felony terroristic threats and non-vehicle accidents (NVA’s), which include falls and unexplained serious injuries.”