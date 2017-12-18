Ugly Christmas Sweaters Tradition and Competition in Northland

Do you have your ugly Christmas sweater picked out?

DULUTH, Minn.- Shops and homes around the Northland are dressed in the holiday spirit, another popular way to go all out this season is an ugly Christmas sweater.

A shop manager told FOX21 ugly Christmas sweaters are a fun way to come together as a community. The decorative clothing are popular for holiday gatherings.

“Some people have contests; to see who has the ugliest one there or who has the most stuff to do with it like jingle bells and stockings on there,” Ragstock manager Garrett Passer said.

Ragstock in Duluth has a wide selection for all ages. The racks are full with vests and sweaters, some embroidered while others light up.

Workers also told FOX21 it’s a great way to dress up for a party and chance to leave the tie at home.