This Year’s Salvation Army Seasonal Campaigns Will Soon Be Over

Super One Foods Will Match Up to $50,000 for Red Kettle Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – Only six days left for this season’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive.

Super One Foods is helping by agreeing to match up to $50,000.

The match will happen at thirteen Super One Locations in Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors, Cloquet and the Iron Range.

Salvation Army officials say the match will go a long way in helping them reach this year’s $300,000 goal.

Christmas Eve is the last day of the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Duluth Salvation Army toy drive is also entering its final days.

The organization expects to have about 15,000 toys, including about two hundred bicycles to give to local families in need.

Volunteers will help parents and guardians pick out two bigger gifts and six to eight “stocking stuffers” for their children.

“We want every kid, every child, to have an opportunity to come to Christmas morning and to have an abundance of really nice Christmas presents to open,” said Gordon Mesedahl, Director of Development for the Duluth Salvation Army.

The last day to donate to the toy drive is Tuesday by dropping off toys at the Salvation Army building on 27th Avenue West in Duluth.