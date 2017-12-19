Superior Voting on Winter City Ordinance

Tuesday night the city will vote on whether to allow the motorized vehicles on city trails during the winter.

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Superior is voting on an ordinance to allow ATV and snowmobile use on some city streets.

FOX21 spoke with a city council member and one local business to find out more. If the ordinance passed, a loop would be created connecting all the businesses and trails around town for Northland riders. A large portion would be in Millennium Park then Barkers Island to Billings Park, all the way to Iron River. The ordinance would be for winter use only, creating about 10 miles of trail along city roads and 17 miles combined.

“It’ll be huge,” 8th district Superior City Council member Craig Sutherland said. “For once it’ll bring tourists outside of Superior, to come into Superior, with their ATVs from Iron River, anywhere around the trail system. Put some heads in beds and from there it’s a trickle system as of who benefits from it.”

One local business told FOX21 if this ordinance passes they believe it will not only attract tourists but keep more locals in Superior to shop and eat in town.

“There are a lot of enthusiasts that reside in this area; that would just appreciate the opportunity, to be able to ride a little bit more freely on their machines,” Thundersports manager Jason Holzangel said.

Allowing riders to use trails in the city supporters said is also a huge convenience. Locals won’t have to deal with loading up a trailer and get more time riding.