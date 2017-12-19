Bear Attacks Two Near Isabella

Bear Was Eventually Put Down

ISABELLA, Minn.-A 200-pound female black bear attacked two people at a residence on McDougal Lake in Isabella, at about 10:30 a.m. today.

Two construction workers were working on a garage in that area when a bear attacked them, leaving one of them with a bite on his arm. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to have surgery.

A short while after that, the bear went after someone’s dog in the area. The owner got the dog away from the bear, but then they were bitten in the abdomen. They are now getting treatment in a local clinic.

The bear then fled the area, and was later put down by authorities just after 12 p.m.

It’s believed that something woke the bear from their hibernation.