Fire Breaks Out at Rainy Lake Oil Company Facility

No Injuries Were Reported from the Fire

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – A fire broke out Monday evening shortly after 7:00 at the Rainy Lake Oil Company operations and office in International Falls.

The fire is contained and there is no threat to other nearby structures.

Fire officials from the International Falls Rural Fire Units and International Falls City Fire Trucks assisted in battling the blaze.

Mutual aid has been provided by the Littlefork Fire Department, the Town of Fort Frances, Ontario, Fire Department and a foam suppression fire truck from the Falls International Airport.

Rainy lake Oil Company is located on County Road 332, providing gas, oil and propane services to the International Falls area.