‘Habitat for Humanity’ Decorates Tree for Superior Family

The Tree Will Help Celebrate Their First Christmas in Their New Home

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A family was recently able to purchase a home through Habitat for Humanity.

They’re expected to move in before the end of the year.

Tuesday, volunteers came to their new home on Weeks Avenue to help the VanHolbeck family deck the halls for the holidays by decorating their Christmas tree.

“This is a big deal. It’s their first home and it’s their Christmas tree at their first home so I’m glad that we’re part of that,” said Tom Acton, a board member at the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

The organization is always looking for new volunteers.

You can volunteer at one of their builds or at their ReStore on Broadway in Superior.