Lake Superior Art Glass Gives Options for Creative Gifts

Artists Teach Several Glass Blowing Classes

DULUTH, Minn. – With less than a week until Christmas Day, it is time to finish Christmas gift shopping.

Some local shops are happy to help with that.

One in Duluth is Lake Superior Art Glass.

Their gallery features the work of more than 60 artists.

Classes are also offered for patrons.

Currently, several classes are taught each week.

Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 202 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802 and can be reached at (218) 464-1799.

For more information head to lakesuperiorartglass.com.