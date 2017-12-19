“Make Every Child Smile” Toy Drive Giving Out Presents

Toys Will Be Available at the Iron Mug in Morgan Park on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Make Every Child Smile” toy drive will be giving out presents this Thursday, December 21st.

The toys will be available from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Iron Mug in Morgan Park.

Families can grab a present or two for their kids and wrap them right at the location.

Organizers say it’s another option for families in need who weren’t able to register in time with other organizations’ toy drives.

“I just can’t imagine not having, being able to to get your kids presents or having a Christmas dinner and families, they go through this stuff for no fault of their own,” said event coordinator Mike Letica. “It just happens. It could happen to any of us.”

You can still donate to the drive by dropping toys off at the Gary Milkhouse or Piedmont Corner Store before Thursday.