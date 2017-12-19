Maple School District to Have Referendum Vote in April

Maple School District Wants $600,000 A Year Over Three Years

MAPLE, Wis.-Maple School District is asking its residents to vote in favor of a referendum in April.

They are asking the public for about $600,000 a year over the next three years to help maintain some of its current programming and staff.

They had initially asked for $1.7 million a year over a five-year period, but the public didn’t support that option in surveys conducted by the district. That leaves the district in a hole of more than a million a year over the next five years, which could lead to staffing cuts.

The superintendent said the money would be used to offset losses in funding they have seen due to state cuts and losing students.