MISSING: Alyssa Leonardis, of Lauderdale

LAUDERDALE, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable adult that walked away from her group home on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Alyssa Leonardis, 21 is described as 5’2″, 220 pounds, short brown hair. Last seen wearing a black or dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying a pink bag.

Anyone with information on Alyssa’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Anthony Police Department through Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 or call 911.