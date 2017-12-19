Twin Ports Send Off Last Ocean Bound Vessel of Season

The last ocean going vessel is shipping out of the Twin Ports Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Beautrix will be the last ocean going vessel of the season to ship out of the Twin Ports.

Tuesday night the Beatrix is loading spring wheat destined for the United Kingdom. So far this year nearly 700 vessels visited the Twin Ports. Northlanders will see plenty more ships coming in, but Beatrix is the last to head out the seaway.

Representatives told FOX21 although locals cannot see the ships coming in and out, the season never really slows down.

“You put one season to bed and another crew comes on board during the winter,” public relations Adele Yorde said. “To actually do the work on those vessels that will actually be wintering over.”

This has been a mild weather season for shipping vessels. As of Tuesday there is only a 3.3% ice coverage on the Great Lakes. Reagardless of the weather the Soo Locks close on January 15th every year. Icier seasons create more work for the crews and more damage to vessels.

“So that surge alone has already put us through the end of November ahead of where we were the end of last season, for a total tonnage,” Yorde said.

Officials said the demand for Iron Ore has gone up by 35% in the last year putting overall shipping ahead by 17%. Although the Beautrix is set to Tuesday night, weather plays a factor. The strong winds the Northland is experiencing could be a set back. If you wish follow the Beatrix’s journey or other vessels entering the Twin Ports download the Marine Traffic app or visit DuluthBoats.com.