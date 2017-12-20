Busy Holiday Travel in the Northland

The Duluth International Airport's main runaway is open just in time for holiday travel.

DULUTH, Minn.- This added snowfall is a sure sign a white Christmas is upon us in just five days and with that countdown comes the busy holiday travel.

At the Duluth International Airport the main runway has been under construction for much of this year. Which forced planes to land on a much smaller runway, causing delays and diverted planes to Minneapolis during bad weather. On Wednesday night the main runway is open, just in time for this busy holiday stretch.

The main runway was closed for a bout a week and a half for grooving, but no worries for holiday travelers. Regardless of having to watch the changing whether and possible flight delays airport officials told FOX21 this time of year is their favorite. Seeing holiday travelers return to the Northland or head out for warmer weather brings joy to the Duluth International Airport staff.

“It’s always a busy time, this time of year, there’s a real buzz in the area,” airport communications specialist Natalie Peterson said.”Everybody is either excited to be arriving or getting out to meet with family this time of year.”

Flights were all set to go Wednesday afternoon, the passengers were all in pretty good spirits. One passenger from Cincinnati, Ohio was hanging tight in Duluth between connecting flights.

The passenger said while waiting he simply thinks of home.

“Continue to fly this season, continue to love your family and enjoy life,” passenger Gregory Williams.

According to AAa Just from December 23rd to January 3rd alone nearly 6.4 million Americans are expected to travel by plane. According to Hopper Research the busiest day to fly out is December 22nd, estimating nearly 3.1 million just on that Friday.