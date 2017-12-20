Avoiding Pet Decorating Dangers this Season

Staff at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth Offer Tips on How to Keep Your Pets Safe this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – By now many folks are probably rocking around the Christmas tree, but did you know your holiday decorations could be a danger to some in the household?

Michelle Sternberg, Marketing and Communications Manager and Lindsay Snustad, Executive Director of Animal Allies Humane Society visited FOX 21 Local News to offer a few tips on keeping your furry friends safe this holiday season.

Cats are notorious for climbing the tree and eating ornaments.

Snustad says if you do put up a Christmas tree or purchase a poinsettia, it’s important to tie the top of the tree so it’s more stable if an animal tries to climb. Animal owners can also place aluminum foil under the tree to keep animals from laying under the base.

Animals often receive scraps from the holiday meal. Both Sternberg and Snustad suggest keeping the fatty foods away from them if they’re not used to it.

For more information and to see animals up for adoption at Animal Allies Humane Society, click here.