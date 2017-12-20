DNR Confirms Cougar in Douglas County

MADISON, Wis. – Department of Natural Resources biologists have confirmed photos taken by a trail cam in Douglas County showed a cougar wandering through the area in mid-November.

Photos of the animal were captured in the Foxboro and Bennett areas in a week time frame.

The Minnesota DNR has also confirmed photos of a cougar near the Iowa border in early September.

Cougar sightings in Wisconsin began in early August and late October of this year, the DNR says there is currently no evidence as to whether cougars are breeding in Wisconsin. Biologists do know that the cougars known to have entered the state are male and are dispersing from a breeding population in the Western U.S.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin and cannot be shot unless attacking a human or domestic animal. No confirmed conflicts have occurred in Wisconsin.