Duluth Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire in Lincoln Park

2001 W Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire at 7:35 a.m. at an apartment in the 2000 block of West Superior Street.

According to the Duluth Fire Dept., crews arrived on scene to find smoke in the 3rd floor hallway. The building was evacuated and crews discovered a kitchen fire in an apartment on the 3rd floor.

The fire was primarily extinguished by the sprinkler system

The resident whose apartment was involved, suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The fire caused extensive damage to one apartment and five room with water damage from the sprinklers. Damages are estimated at $25,000 for the structure and $4,000 for contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting with housing for a few residents, others were able to return to their apartments.

No further information has been released by DFD.