Fire Deaths on Rise in Minnesota

Fires Prevalent Especially Around Holidays

MINNESOTA-Fire deaths are on the rise in Minnesota this year.

Fifty–six people have died this year in fires, which is a 30 percent increase from last year.

State fire officials are reminding the public that the holidays are an especially dangerous time of the year for fires, due to the hazards of cooking and of course, dry Christmas trees.

They also want to remind the public to be paying close attention to space heaters as they are a big cause of fires this time of the year as well.

“We don’t want anyone to suffer the loss of a loved one in a fire,” said Minnesota State Fire Marshal Bruce West. “Following some simple tips can help prevent a tragedy.”

Fire deaths in November, December and January for the past five years: