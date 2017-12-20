Authorities Continue Search for Missing Redwood Falls Man

LAST SEEN OCT. 13

UPDATE 12/20: The Redwood Falls Police Department and Minnesota BCA are still seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Mato Dow of Redwood Falls.

Authorities have provided a photo (above) of Mato shortly before he went missing. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray long shorts, and black/dark shoes.

Mato was last seen on Oct 13. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – The Redwood Falls Police Department and Minnesota BCA are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mato Dow, 26, of Redwood Falls.

Mato was last seen at his sister’s apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 13.

No one has seen or heard from him since and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a Native American Male, 5’7″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing long gray basketball shorts and a zip up gray hoodie. It is reported that he typically wears a black or white t-shirt underneath.

