Talents of Young Musicians Featured at Upcoming Christmas Musicale

DCHS Hosts 2nd Annual Christmas Musicale

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The talents of local youth are being featured in a concert this weekend in Superior.

The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting the 2nd Annual Christmas Musicale.

The performance is taking place Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

This year, musicians Austin Engelhardt & Gabrielle Koepke a Violin Virtuoso Duo, The Soul Sisters, Izzy Bromdahl and the group Born Too Late.

They will all be performing Christmas classics.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 15 and under.

Tickets available at the door, at douglashistory.org or by calling 715-392-8449.

Douglas County Historical Society is located at 1101 John Avenue Superior, WI 54880.