Talents of Young Musicians Featured at Upcoming Christmas Musicale

DCHS Hosts 2nd Annual Christmas Musicale
Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The talents of local youth are being featured in a concert this weekend in Superior.

The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting the 2nd Annual Christmas Musicale.

The performance is taking place Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

This year, musicians Austin Engelhardt & Gabrielle Koepke a Violin Virtuoso Duo, The Soul Sisters, Izzy Bromdahl and the group Born Too Late.

They will all be performing Christmas classics.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 15 and under.

Tickets available at the door, at douglashistory.org or by calling 715-392-8449.

Douglas County Historical Society is located at 1101 John Avenue Superior, WI 54880.

 

Related Post

Pentatonix to Perform at Minnesota State Fair
Native American History on Display in Superior
Carpet Removed to Reveal Original Wood Floors at G...
Special Report: Setting Sail with Superior Pursuit...

You Might Like