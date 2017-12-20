Vets Get Big Boost Today

4,000 Meals Supplied for Needy Vets

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Homeless and low income veterans got an extra help today after 4,000 meals and 200 blankets were dropped off for them at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center.

The event is all part of program run by Kern and Kompany, along with the Duluth Airshow, who saw a need for undeserved vets.

This may not by a one time deal either, as event organizers are running it as a pilot program to determine how much vets in the area need.

“Our hope is this is our test program,” said Ryan Kern of Kern and Kompany. “We are going to try and see what the need is here in the community. Our hope in the next few days, is all this food is gone and then we will start looking at, can we bring in another load?”

The director of the Bong Center agreed, saying there is a lot of need for local vets in the community.

“Veterans go through a lot of different experiences in their life,” said Hayes Scriven, the executive director of the Bong Center. “Some good, some bad. The ones under bad luck right now, we really just want to help them out.”

Two hundred blankets are also available for needy veterans.

Meals can be picked at multiple locations in the community including the various veteran’s service offices and the Bong Center.