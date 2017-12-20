Wisconsin Gun Thief Sentenced to 14 Years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man who stole a cache of firearms from a gun shop and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Joseph Jakubowski was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley. Jakubowski asked the judge to either free him or execute him, saying in a profanity-laced back and forth that he rejected rules and the law. Jakubowski also said if he were let out, he would do it again.

Jakubowski was convicted in September of two weapons charges stemming from the April 4 theft.

The theft from a gun store in Janesville set off a 10-day manhunt. The store owner told the judge Wednesday he wanted 14 firearms that are still missing to be returned, but Jakubowski said that would not happen.