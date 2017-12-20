WLSSD Treecycling Program Begins Dec. 21

"Treecycling drop off sites are conveniently located in many neighborhoods, providing the opportunity for residents to Treecycle quickly and easily," said Anderson.

DULUTH, Minn. – Western Lake Superior Sanitary District and partners have kicked off the annual Treecyling program.

The program is to encourage area residents to recycle their fresh-cut holiday trees.

Multiple locations will be available 24-hours a day throughout the region.

“Holiday trees, like yard and garden waste, are banned from the trash in Minnesota,” said Karen Anderson, WLSSD’s director of community relations. “These materials contain valuable resources that can be reclaimed through Treecycling. Collected trees will be beneficially re-used as fuel, to line paths, mulch garden beds, or for other purposes, while recovering resources and saving landfill space.”

This year’s program will offer multiple sites, all of which will be open for extended periods of time.

WLSSD’s Yard Waste Compose Site will be open starting on Dec. 21 for those looking to take down their trees before leaving for the holidays.

Those looking to recycle their trees are reminded to remove all ornaments and tree stands before bringing them to drop-off locations. Wreaths, garland, and other decorations made from evergreen branches are NOT recyclable and should be thrown in the trash.

Duluth sites open for tree drop-off Dec. 26 – Jan. 10:

Chester Bowl (parking lot by playground)

Lester Park (parking lot by playground)

Duluth Heights Community Club (parking lot across the street)

Woodland Community Club (lower parking lot off Woodland Ave)

Rose Garden (parking lot)

City of Duluth West Toolhouse (on Commonwealth Ave)

Carlton County sites open Dec. 26 – Jan 15:

SAPPI Fine Paper (Cloquet, gatehouse entrance)

Moose Lake Compose Site (across from City garage)

Additional sites open Dec. 26 – Jan 31: