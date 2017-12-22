Christmas Lighting Challenge Winners Announced

Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors, and Cloquet All Had a "Best Home" and "Best Business" Winners

DULUTH, Minn. – The winners were announced at Bentleyville for the Christmas Lighting Challenge Contest.

Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, and Two Harbors each had a “Best Home” and “Best Business” winner.

Families voted online for their favorite display after using a map to find more than eighty registered properties.

The contest was a lot of fun for Christmas lovers to compete for bragging rights.

“I’ve loved Christmas ever since I was little and the lights have always just made it magical and that’s really what sparked my love for Christmas and I know I’m sparking that love for these two,” said one of the Cloquet winners, the Schlenvogt family.

For a full list of results, click here.