Deputy Shot, Suspect Killed, in Shooting in Gilbert

Investigation is Continuing at This Hour

GILBERT, Minn.-One person was killed today in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert, while the deputy chasing after them is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

At about 1:15 p.m., a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Gilbert police officer were attempting to locate an individual on a warrant on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue West. The subject was then seen exiting a vehicle nearby and then fled on foot.

During the pursuit, several shots were fired. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health in Duluth with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Gilbert police officer was not injured.

The name of the deceased will be released once the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office completes its identification process.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension members are still at the scene investigating the incident.