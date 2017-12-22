Local Homeless Shelters Packed Because of Cold Temperatures

Homeless Vigil in Duluth Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.-With frigid temperatures due to hit the Northland this weekend, that means local homeless shelters will be packed.

One of the leaders of CHUM said they are always busy, but especially this time of the year.

That group has also been trying to work with the city to form a community plan to house the homeless in public buildings when it gets really cold.

Even with that being the case, CHUM wants the homeless to know they are always there for them

“Survival is the name of the game and we want to make sure people know we are open and that they can come here,” said Lee Stuart, executive director of CHUM. “Unusually for Minnesota, we are one of the 24-hour shelters. We have a day shelter also.”

Tomorrow a vigil will be held on the steps of Duluth City Hall at noon where they will remember the homeless who died last year.