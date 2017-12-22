Northlanders Have An Option To Prepay 2018 Property Taxes

The St. Louis County Auditor's Office was busy with people calling wanting to pay their taxes early.

DULUTH, Minn. – Here in the Northland taxpayers are able to pay their 2018 taxes based on their truth and taxation that was mailed out in Nov.

By paying these taxes early one can deduct that from their income tax that is filed in April 2018.

Officials recommend that all taxpayers speak to an accountant to determine best option.

“As it sits right now, our system will only apply it as an over payment to their 2017 taxes, because the 2018 taxes have not been finalized or calculated.” said St. Louis County Tax Division Manager Brandon Larson. “Once those 2018 taxes are calculated, typically in Feb., then any over payment that we show in 2017 taxes will be transferred to your 2018 taxes prior to you receiving your 2018 property tax bill.”

If you decide to pre-pay tour taxes you’re asked to mail them to the St. Louis County Auditor’s Office and document that the payment is for a pre-payment.