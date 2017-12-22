Santa Hands Out Gifts at Benedictine Health Center

Residents and Pre-Schoolers Received the Presents

DULUTH, Minn. – Santa Claus was in town today giving out presents at the Benedictine Health Center.

Santa’s presents went to the residents of the center and a class of pre-school kids there.

While he’s in Duluth, Santa said that Mrs. Claus is in charge of the North Pole as the elves work on packing his sleigh for Christmas.

“You got to figure out where’s your last visit and put the present in first and you have to follow that rule all the way around, so it’s pretty complicated, so we have to start early with that too,” said Santa.

Santa will head back to the North Pole tonight to make his final Christmas preparations.