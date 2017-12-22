Superior Police Give Insight on having a Safe Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The holiday season is a busy time of year.

Many Northlanders will be heading out of town to visit family.

Capt. John Kiel with the Superior Police Department stopped by FOX 21 to give some tips for having a safe holiday season.

Capt. Kiel says you should let your neighbors know you’re leaving so they can keep an eye on your house and shovel your driveway if it snows.

Capt. Kiel also says if you’re heading out to celebrate, make sure you have a sober ride home.

Finally, when traveling long distances to visit family or friends, leave early if you know bad weather is expected.