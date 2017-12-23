Adventure North MN Has Pop-Up Shop That Gives Back To the Environment

Adventure North has funded organizations $1,000

DULUTH, Minn. – Adventure North MN usually operates out of a enclosed trailer kind of like a food truck, but since it’s cold…

they opened a pop–up shop outside Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth.

The clothing brand launched in June 2016 and 10 percent of sales goes back to different organizations in Minnesota that protect the environment. They’re currently working with Friends of the Mississippi River.

“I think our generation likes to buy with a purpose, so being able to buy cool things that they like that also gives back,” said Adventure North MN Owner Molly James. “I think that goes hand in hand with drinking beer. Young people drink beer and like to wear cool outdoorsy clothing.”

Adventure North MN will soon be working with its ninth organization.

For more information on Adventure North MN click here.