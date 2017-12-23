Person Who Died in Gilbert Shooting Identified

Jeffrey John Golnick, 40, of Chaska, died of gunshot injuries

GILBERT, Minn. – The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died during an officer involved shooting incident on Friday, December 22, in the city of Gilbert. Jeffrey John Golnick, 40, of Chaska, died of gunshot injuries.

Additional information, including the names of officers who discharged their weapons, will be available once initial interviews with the officers and any witnesses to the incident are completed early next week.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident at the request of the Gilbert Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.