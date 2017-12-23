Trailfitters Shares The Best Clothing To Stay Warm

Trailfitters says people are mostly looking for winter down jackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – Staying warm in the Northland can come down to the right clothing.

Trailfitters in Duluth says that layers are essential to hold the warm air in.

The type of material you buy can also determine if you’ll stay warm and dry.

Cotton will keep you cold if it gets wet. While wool and synthetics won’t.

“We get a lot of big transition season from fall into winter and into spring, lots of rain. So staying dry is a big part of those insulating layers,” said Trailfitters Sales Associate Zach Sullivan. “When it comes to warmth the difference between like a synthetic and down there’s a big difference between those two in warmth and weight.”

Trailfitters says people should also focus on dressing appropriately based on specific activities.

For example, if you’re going on a trail run you’ll need something lightweight with breathable layers.