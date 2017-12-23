UWS Faculty Passes Vote of No Confidence in Administration

Faculty Members Want the University to Include More Voices in Decision Making Process

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Friday night, the University of Wisconsin-Superior faculty passed a vote of no confidence in the University’s administration.

About fifty-nine percent of the faculty voted for the no confidence resolution.

The vote was taken in response to the administration’s October decision to suspend twenty-five academic programs.

Faculty voting for the resolution hope it encourages administrators to re-visit their decision and include more voices in the process.

“It may be that there are cuts and I’m not saying that’s good or bad, all I’m saying is that those should decided by all the stakeholders and not one particular actor,” said Haji Dokhanchi, a UWS political science professor.

Faculty say they will work to move forward with the administration after the vote of no confidence.

UW System officials voiced their support for the UWS administration.

Board of Regents President Robert John Behling released this statement:

“The Board of Regents has full confidence in Chancellor Wachter and she deserves credit for her leadership. Eliminating or suspending programs with low enrollment can be difficult and controversial, but Chancellor Wachter has made the right decision for the University. The program reforms she’s making today will help ensure a strong future for UW-Superior and northern Wisconsin.”