Church celebrates “Awkward Family Christmas” stories

They say it's a fun way to celebrate togetherness and remember that life isn't perfect.

DULUTH, Minn. – Eastridge Community Church added a little holiday twist to their services on Sunday. They held the “Awkward Family Christmas” series at their church on Arrowhead Road. They shared stories of their own awkward holiday struggles, and how the first Christmas was kind of awkward too.

“You know, Jesus was born in a barn. Sometimes we share our Christmas stories where dogs are peeing all over the trees,” associate pastor Justin Huibregtse said. “Everyone has one, so we just want to embrace that and have one together.”

“It’s basically us being okay with things not being okay,” lead pastor Tom Asbury said. “Sometimes your plans don’t go alright. But what matters is Jesus, and what matters is getting together with your family and having a good time. Sometimes things can get a little hectic, and that’s okay.”