Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Looks Forward to New Year with New Hope

Almost two years after the fire, Gloria Dei plans to rebuild

DULUTH, MINN.- It’s been almost two years since Gloria Dei Lutheran Church caught fire but this Christmas they are looking forward to the future, instead of the past.

This week the church is expected to receive their permit from the city to begin construction and to celebrate Gloria Dei held a groundbreaking prayer on Christmas Eve.