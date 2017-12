Grinch Snow Sculpture on 21st Avenue East in Duluth

Sculpture Is At The Home of School Board Member Harry Welty

DULUTH, Minn. – A snow sculpture of the Grinch and his dog Max can be seen at the corner of 21st Avenue East and East Fourth Street in Duluth.

There is also a sign that says “Keep Whoville Great Again.”

The creation is at the house of outgoing Duluth School Board member Harry Welty.