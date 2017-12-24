KOZLOWSKI HELPING UMD REACH NEW HEIGHTS

BULLDOGS' JUNIOR LEADS WITH PLAY

DULUTH, Minn- It was a season that started with some uncertainty. Being the only non–senior starter returning from last season, UMD point Guard Sammy Kozlowski knew leading this year’s team would fall on her shoulders. Which required adjusting her game, to help facilitate those around her, and the chance has paid off, UMD is 7 and 2 heading into their winter break, and boasts a 4 and 1 conference record.

Kozlowski’s willingness to share the ball hasn’t minimized her scoring impact, she’s averaged 13.2 points a game, including a .36 shooting percentage from behind the arc, through the first 9 games of the season, and with 17 NSIC match-ups left before the start of the tournament, the turn to 2018 will be the ‘Dogs chance to prove they’re not last year’s team.

For Kozlowski, it’s chance to enjoy some success, while helping groom the young pups of Bulldog basketball.