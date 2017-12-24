Last-minute shoppers pick out presents for pets

A Place for Fido was the place to be for dog-lovers this christmas

DULUTH, Minn. – People in Duluth were out in search of that one last thing on their list this Christmas Eve.

A Place for Fido in the Fitger’s complex had folks coming in and picking up gifts for that special member of the family…the dogs! Co-owner Jamie Parent says pets always appreciate a good gift, and it can give them something to do during all the holiday chaos.

“I think the biggest thing is, is that people just want to keep them occupied while they have company or family over. So they’re just looking for something that is going to tide them over and keep them busy.”