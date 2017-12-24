Opioid Crisis Hits Hard During the Holidays

Overdoses Spike During Holiday Season

The holiday season can be one of the best or one of the worst times for families.

As the Northland struggles to battle a opioid crisis, it hits families especially hard during this time as this is the time of year overdoses spike.

It’s also the time of the year that people who have lost ones to overdose can’t avoid the pain they’re experiencing.

Just like many Minnesotans Viking blood runs in Dan Saker’s family but despite a successful year full of potential, when he sees the purple and gold there’s pain in his heart.

His brother, 50 year old William Saker, was discovered dead, his body in a storm sewer near the lake walk back in September.

While there are still many questions about the cause of his death, his brother believes he’s dead because of his addiction.

“He was prescribed pain medication for several years from a family doctor,” said Saker. “The doctor weaned him off opiates and his prescription and it got him wanting, and seeking other drugs that were easy to get.”

Meanwhile countless others may learn this time of year they face a similar grim reality.

“The first week after Thanksgiving there’s an uptick in overdoses that we hear about,” said Maggie Kazel from RAAN in Duluth. “So we try to push more Narcan out at that time.”

Narcan is an overdose reversal drug that’s given out for free here at Rural Aids Action Network.

Staff member Maggie Kazel says if you think you’re loved one might be struggling with addiction, having a kit on hand might just save their life.

For her, the end of the year is a bittersweet reminder of how many people are still with us for the holidays thanks to a miracle drug.

“We have delivered almost 4,000 kits, I would say half are used so that’s 2,000 people breathing and having a better life,” said Kazel.

While Narcan may only be a Band-Aid for the opioid crisis, Dan Saker says he wants to use his brother’s death as a reason to help fight the crisis hoping to get more options in the area.

He’s working to create a halfway house that would help addicts get jobs, go to church and get into an exercise program.

Anything he can do, to make sure one more family, doesn’t feel the same way he does this Christmas.

“There are too many families that are hurt, and this is something that can be prevented,” said Saker.

