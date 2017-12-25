Christmas Movie Trivia Night

Silos Restaurant Guests Competed for Prizes by Answering Movie Questions

DULUTH, Minn. – Silos Restaurant at Pier B Resort hosted a Christmas movie trivia night for all their guests.

While competing in the game, players were asked multiple choice questions about classic Christmas movies.

They wrote their answers on score cards and competed for prizes.

“In the movie ‘A Christmas Story’ did the mother of Ralphie give Ralphie’s dad a bowling ball, a leg shaped lamp, a set of golf clubs, or a new VCR?” asked Casey Pohl, the Food and Beverage Director at Silos, to give an example of a question.

The answer to that one was a bowling ball.

The winners of the trivia contest got resort gift cards and merchandise.