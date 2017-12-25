Coffee Conversation: Symphonic Tribute to Prince

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will Present the Performance on Sunday, December 31, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. – Ring in 2018 with the DSSO and one of Minnesota’s greatest artist: Prince!

This evening features A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince and the full orchestra, bringing to life some of the biggest hits of this incomparable musician.

December 31, 2017 | 7:00 p.m.

DECC Symphony Hall

TICKETS | www.dsso.com

(2188) 722-5573