Coffee Conversation: Symphonic Tribute to Prince

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will Present the Performance on Sunday, December 31, 2017
Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – Ring in 2018 with the DSSO and one of Minnesota’s greatest artist: Prince!

This evening features A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince and the full orchestra, bringing to life some of the biggest hits of this incomparable musician.

A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince.

December 31, 2017 | 7:00 p.m.

DECC Symphony Hall

TICKETS | www.dsso.com

(2188) 722-5573

 

 

