Open Restaurants Are Busy on Christmas

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro Says It's One of Their Busiest Days

DULUTH, Minn. – There aren’t very many businesses open on Christmas day, but some of the restaurants that are open say they have been very busy on the holiday.

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro in Canal Park is serving up sushi, hibachi, and other specials all day.

They say Christmas is one of their busiest nights of the year.

“The last couple years, we were really busy and we had people waiting outside for tables,” said Lok Lee, a Cloud 9 employee.

One of their top selling dishes on Christmas is the Snow White Roll.

It’s packed full of shrimp, mango, and avocado.

Cloud 9 staff say they remain open to provide a dining option for people with no where else to go on Christmas.

“We are here for Christmas. It was the only place that opened. The food was phenomenal and the hibachi was great,” said Debra King, a customer at the restaurant. “You don’t find too many hibachi and sushi bars that are open on other holidays besides Christmas.”

Some local businesses opened their doors late tonight while others will wait until tomorrow.