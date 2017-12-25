Tips for Recycling Old Tech Devices
Responsible Ways to Recycle Old Electronic Devices with the Help of Best Buy
DULUTH, Minn. – Best Buy Mobile Expert Zach Creger offers a few tips for those looking to get rid of your old, out-of-date electronics.
Best Buy will recycle or even trade in old electronics.
Devices with heating elements will not be accepted.
With TVs and monitors, a $25 dollar fee is charged for the item to be recycled.
If folks are getting rid of an old phone, they can also be recycled at Best Buy.