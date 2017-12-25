Tips for Recycling Old Tech Devices

Responsible Ways to Recycle Old Electronic Devices with the Help of Best Buy
Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – Best Buy Mobile Expert Zach Creger offers a few tips for those looking to get rid of your old, out-of-date electronics.

Best Buy will recycle or even trade in old electronics.

Devices with heating elements will not be accepted.

With TVs and monitors, a $25 dollar fee is charged for the item to be recycled.

If folks are getting rid of an old phone, they can also be recycled at Best Buy.

Related Post

Holiday Gift Ideas for Technology Lovers
Holiday Decor Hits Store Shelves
Technology Training with Lowrance at Duluth Boat S...
Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive

You Might Like