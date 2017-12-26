Celebrate New Years Eve at the Duluth Depot

The New Years Eve Celebration Starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Ring in 2018 by joining your friends and neighbors at the New Year’s’ Eve Party at Duluth’s Historic Union Depot.

Ken Buehler, Executive Director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad says this is the biggest New Year’s Eve Party in the Twin Ports.

The party takes over the whole Duluth Depot complex.

Doors open for happy hour at 8 p.m., at 9 p.m. the fun begins with Duluth’s own Lake City Smoking Section filling the Great Hall of the Depot with the sounds of big brass, hot licks, and the full on sexy beat of the drums.

You can also join DJ Ron in the Railroad Museum while he plays your favorite requests, then relax with a bite to eat in the Underground.

Start the evening off with a New Year’s Eve Happy Hour, featuring free beer from Bent Paddle, and giveaways from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring your friends and neighbors to party with the night’s emcees, FOX 21’s Dan Hanger and Nikki Davidson.

FREE noisemakers, hats and beads when you arrive, enjoy Bent Paddle Beer while it lasts and snacks beginning at 10p.m.

At midnight, raise your glass to ring in 2018 with a complimentary Champagne in a souvenir flute and toast to “Auld Lang Syne” in style.

The evening costs $50 for singles, $80 for couples.

This is a 21+ event only. Sponsored by Fox 21, Lake Superior Catering, Bent Paddle, Coors light, The Exchange, Arthurs Formal Wear, and AVR Duluth.