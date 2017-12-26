Great Outdoors: Bentleyville Tour of Lights 2017 Finale

Attraction Saw Bigger Crowds Than 2016

Exciting news for Bentleyville Tour of Lights 2017, attendance was way up compared to last year.

Nathan Bentley tells us that in 2016, 292,000 people visited Bentleyville in Duluth’s Bayfront Park. In 2017, that number is about 330,000 people.

Bentley says it takes a lot of people to make the holiday attraction come together each year, and they are now looking for volunteers to help with the tear down process. They will start cleaning up the display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and will continue that schedule Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bentley says they’re already excited for next year, which will be the attractions 15th anniversary.

You do not have to sign-up to volunteer for the tear down process. There are also indoor volunteer jobs available to stay warm and out of the cold.