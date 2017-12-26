Hibbing Home Fire Claims the Lives of Two

The Fire Broke Out Tuesday, December 26, 2017 Shortly After 1:00 a.m.

HIBBING, Minn. – Officials say an early morning house fire in Hibbing has claimed the life of two adults, and left two children with life threatening injures.

The Hibbing Fire Department responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the home located at 212 42nd Street East in Hibbing.

Once crews arrived, the fire chief called for additional resources and EMS units right away.

After help arrived, crews performed rescue tactics to get the victims out of the home.

One of the juveniles was already out of the home and in stable condition.

The rescue team later removed four victims, two adults and two juveniles from the home.

Authorities say all four were pulseless and not breathing at the time of their removal.

The two children were assisted by fire crews, and transported by Chisholm Ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center. The children were later flown to a Level 1 trauma center with life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the two adults did not survive the fire.

The juvenile who was outside of the home at the time crews arrived was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

The names and ages of the victims are not being released at this time until family is notified.

The Hibbing Fire Marshal is investigating the fire with help from the State Fire Marshals Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Authorities say the home is a total loss.