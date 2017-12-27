Bentleyville Starts the Teardown Process

Volunteers can show up between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday this week, at Bayfront Park to assist with teardown.

DULUTH, Minn. – After several weeks of entertainment it’s now time for the Bentleyville Tour of Lights to come to an end.

Organizers say it’s time to dig in and get to work with the teardown process.

Many volunteers have been helping out since Sept. so now they can get back to their normal lives.

When it comes to setting up or tearing down there’s usually low attendance.

There’s plenty of work that needs to be done on the inside.

“We just need bodies. There’s zero skill levels, positively zero skill level,” said Bentleyville Director Nathan Bentley. “We have warm buildings for people to wrap up our extension cords our rope light. All of our stuff has to be wrapped up and put away neatly.”

Organizers say it was another successful year with great attendance.