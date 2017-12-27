Northland Food Bank Needs More Volunteers

Volunteers started with brand flakes and scooped two and half pounds into every bag.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank in Duluth was busy with volunteers at a repacking event.

The people volunteering equal to six full time positions at the Food Bank.

They are important in making sure the Food Bank runs smoothly.

“So we’re just asking folks to come in and volunteer and help us get this food on out, but otherwise throughout the whole year we have regular groups that come on in and help repack food, get it in more manageable quantities,” said Program Director Dan Wilson.

Many of the volunteers that stop by the Food Bank are part of a family, church or corporate group.

“So volunteers are really important to the food bank,” said Wilson. “We actually couldn’t do it without the generous help of the population around here. What we do with that is get the food into more manageable quantities and get it out to people in need But honestly behind us, this is just a small group of the people that help throughout the year.”

Sophie Hillmeyer says she wanted to help out because this is an area of community development she’s become passionate about.

“Of course, it’s the holiday season, so there’s like a big emphasis on being able to give back and I know that homelessness and food insecurity in Duluth is a major problem,” said Hillmeyer.

Volunteers helped sort 1,000 pound bags of oats and cereal.

“I always meet cool people when you’re doing things like this, who also want to give back to the community working with similar mindsets,” said Hillmeyer. “It’s always fun to meet new people who have a passion to do good work as well.”